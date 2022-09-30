Obituary for Robert Shoquist

Robert "Bob" Shoquist, 62 years old, died on September 28, 2022, after a long battle with liver disease. He was born July 29, 1960, in Shakopeeto Clifford and Lucille Shoquist.
He is well known for his love of fishing, whether ice fishing or summer fishing, he fished all the lakes in Minnesota. His love for fishing began when he and his dad spent many hours on Prior Lake catching sunfish, bass and even a large northern pike with a can pole, he was there from morning until night.
Bob, your battle is over, its time to grab your rod and go fishing!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his sister, Beverly Josephson, brother, Bill Shoquist, nephews, Michael and David Shoquist, brother-in-law; Tony Thelen, niece; Cathy Thelen.
Those surviving relatives include his sister Barbara Thelen, and brother in-law Russ Josephson. Nieces and nephews; Mary Sue and Ray Leathers, Deb and Barry Grover, Mark and Sue Thelen, Jeff and Kim Thelen, Dan and Elise Shoquist, Russ Josephson Jr. and many great-great nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
