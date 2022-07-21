Obituary for Robert Siegel

Robert "Bob" or "Ganka" Siegel, of Chanhassen, passed away July 18, 2022.
He is survived by his daughters, Martha Noll (Greg) and Alexis Siegel-Carlson (John); beloved grandchildren, Zachary Noll, Ava Noll, Owen Siegel, and Brady Carlson; sister, Dolly Purvis (Don) and brother, Richard Siegel (Darlyne) and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Siegel (Hagen); parents, Willis and Clara (Brodahl) Siegel; siblings, brother, Willis Siegel Jr., twin sisters, Jeannie Janes and Joannie Blair.
Born October 18, 1940 in Devils Lake, ND, Bob proudly graduated from the University of North Dakota (UND), and entered the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He loved working at local newspapers; most recently, retired as editor from Southwest Newspapers. Bob was awarded "Life Master" American Contract Bridge League, enjoyed the NY Times Crossword, the theater, going to Mystic Lake, and spending time with family, and sharing his coin collection with the grandkids. He loved to sing and dance. Bob and Judy were known for entertaining friends and family with gourmet dinners and pool parties. Bob has been a member of the Chanhassen Lion's Club and Chanhassen American Legion, and a lifelong blood donor.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross, https://www.redcross.org or the Dementia Society of America, https://www.dementiasociety.org. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements with Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel (www.gearty-delmore.com)