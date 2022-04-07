Obituary for Robert Smishek

On Monday, April 4, 2022, Robert Smishek, loving husband, passed away at the age of 78, at St. Gertrude's Nursing Home in Shakopee.
Robert was born on May 29, 1943 to Joseph and Angela (Smisek) Smishek. He graduated from high school in New Prague in 1961. He received his Accounting degree from George Washington University in Washington, DC in 1965, and he had an accounting practice for 25 years in New Prague. He married Ann Odenthal, on June 18, 1966 in Heidelberg and they raised one daughter, Susan. He lost Ann to cancer and found love again and married JoAnn Witt on June 21, 1997 in Minneapolis.
Earlier in life, Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing and played golf at times. He enjoyed following and participating in politics throughout his life. In his retirement years, he become a minister in the Eastern Catholic Church and enjoyed doing mission work at local nursing homes. Recently, he enjoyed playing cards and bingo with friends, along with dining as a group.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; his mother, Angela; his first wife, Ann; his daughter, Theresa, who died at birth; and his sister, Patricia.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Witt-Smishek; his daughter, Susan Hall; his step-children, Brian and Rita Witt of Ramsey, Cheryl and Brad Nelson of Shakopee, Troy and Tracy Witt of Belle Plaine, Jan and Tim Ruhland of New Prague, Gene and Kari Witt of New Prague, Patrick Witt of New Prague, and Julie and Mark McCorkel of Hudson WI. He also leaves behind a large family legacy with 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, along with a large family of cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home with Father Kevin Clinton officiating. Visitation will take place starting at 10 a.m.. Burial will occur immediately following the service at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.