Obituary for Robert T. Grengs

Robert Theodore Grengs, age 80, of Chaska, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s at Augustana Emerald Crest of Victoria, MN.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 19, 11:00 a.m. with family receiving friends 10 to 11 a.m. all at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria, with Father Robert White presiding. The inurnment will be on Friday, March 20, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Memorials are preferred to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Robert was born on August 30, 1939 in Canby, MN, to Anton and Antoinette (Kuchera) Grengs, one of four children. He graduated from Canby High School in 1957 and then served in the United States Army from 1963 – 1965 at Fort Sill, OK. He trained in artillery and radar.
On June 24, 1967 he married Monica Graner in Canby, MN. They had two sons. He worked in mill working for over 40 years until his retirement. His pastimes included sports, hunting, fishing, the outdoors, traveling with his wife, children, friends, riding his electric bike, and loved time spent watching sons and grandchildren performing in their sports activities and he also enjoyed spending time at the Chaska Community Lodge. His family gave him his greatest joy. He was a member of St. Victoria Catholic Church. A special thank you goes out to all the Emerald Crest and Grace Hospice teams for their genuine love and care given for the seven months.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norman Grengs; sister, Geraldine Meyen; brothers-in-law, Alvis Anderson and John Meyen; sister-in-law, Doris Dybedahl.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Monica; children, Scott (Kelle) Grengs of Waconia, Brian (Tiffany) Grengs of Victoria; his four grandchildren, Brett, Jessica, Heather and Stella; several nieces, nephews; sister, Bette Anderson of Willmar; sister-in-law, Christa Wilson of AZ.
Funeral Arrangemens are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.