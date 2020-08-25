Obituary for Robert T. Grengs

Robert Theodore Grengs, age 80, of Chaska, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinsons at Augustana Emerald Crest of Victoria.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 3, 11 a.m. with family receiving friends at 10:30 a.m. all at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria, with Father Robert White presiding. The inurnment will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials are preferred to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Monica; children, Scott (Kelle) Grengs of Waconia, Brian (Tiffany) Grengs of Victoria; his four grandchildren, Brett, Jessica, Heather and Stella; several nieces, nephews; sister, Bette Anderson of Willmar; sister-in-law, Christa Wilson of AZ.
A full notice was published in March.
Funeral Arrangemens are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.