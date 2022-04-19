Obituary for Robert W. Colaas

Robert Walter Colaas, age 82, of Bloomington, died peacefully on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be on Monday, April 25, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska.
Bob was born February 9, 1940 in Minneapolis, to Olaf and Ruth (Ulberg) Colaas, one of four children. He graduated from Minneapolis Central High School on June 23, 1958. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from November 10, 1958 to October 1, 1962, receiving the Good Conduct Medal on November 9, 1961. He married Joyce Knutson and they had 3 children. Joyce passed away in February of 1977. On August 25, 1979 he married SandraLee “Sandi” Miller. They had one daughter. After the Air Force, Bob was employed as a mechanic for Republic Airlines. He worked at Gambles and then owned and operated a gas station in Minneapolis. He was then a delivery driver for Hoffmann Electric from 1970 until March of 1988 when the company filed for bankruptcy. He then worked for Crescent Electric and retired from Graybar Electric in 2002. He enjoyed spending time with his family, music, singing, golfing, boating, fishing, bowling and casino slot games.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce Knutson Colaas; brothers, Charles and Paul; sister, Louise; niece, Barb; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Survivors include his wife, SandraLee “Sandi”, children, Robert (Ann) Colaas, Lynda (Tim) Blake, Bonnie (Kevin) Koehnen, Lisa (Dustin) Offersen; grandchildren, David Blake, Eric Blake, Nicole Koehnen Harris, Stephanie Koehnen, Chelsea Offersen, Courtney Offersen, Garrett Offersen; great grandson, Ezran Koehnen Harris; step grandchildren, Paige Foley and Nora Foley; other relatives and friends.
