Obituary for Robert W. Nelson

Robert “Bob” W. Nelson, age 59, of Minnetonka, formerly of Shakopee, passed away June 3, 2021 at his home.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his son playing xbox, helping with his homework, driving him to his events and just being a great Dad.
Bob was kind, patient and had a great sense of humor.
He is survived by son and light of his life, Cole Nelson, Shakopee; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Cindy Nelson, Lake Elmo; special friend, Betsy Nelson, Shakopee; other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Edith Nelson; various aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.