Obituary for Roberta R. Schneider

Roberta R. Schneider, age 92, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Wednesday, September 9, at her home.
She was born on August 16, 1928, in St. Paul, the daughter of Raymond and Gertrude (Schwartz) Robertson. She was married to Harold Schneider.
Roberta liked doing cross stitch, the MN Twins, playing cards (didn’t like to lose!), and having lunch with her family and friends. She especially loved sitting in her chair in the farmhouse, looking out at her view of the farmland and their cattle.
Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; and many other loving relatives.
She is survived by her sisters, Joanne Proffitt, Marion Mayerhofer, Lenore (Ralph) Nardini, Corrine Kindschy, Carol Golus; brothers, Mark (Annemarie) Robertson, and Greg (Jeanne) Robertson; sister-in-law, Geri Carlson.
Visitation was held on Monday, September 14, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church, 15850 Marystown Rd., Shakopee. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial was held. Presiders were Reverend Matthew Quail and Reverend Bob Hazel. Interment St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Marystown.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at