Obituary for Robin R. Gunning

Robin Rae Gunning, age 67, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at the University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital.
A memorial visitation is planned for Saturday, December 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cease Funeral Home Chapel in Bagley, MN.
Robin was born in Bagley on August 12, 1953, to Lawrence and Devona Westrum. She grew up on a farm near Leonard and was the eldest of 5 children. She had an adventurous spirit and an unrelenting love of reading. As a young child, her Grandpa Arvid’s stories of Sweden and the many places he traveled ignited a curiosity in the world beyond her backyard. In her, he instilled a passion for reading as he told her reading lets you travel the world without ever leaving home. This was the beginning of a lifelong passion that became her hobby, her career, and her inspiration to her daughter, grandsons, nieces, and nephews, and the hundreds of students she inspired.
She graduated from Clearbrook High School in 1972. Her caring heart led her to Thief River Falls Community College to begin training as a nurse. However, like many students, plans changed, and she and her future sister-in-law headed to Minneapolis to work at Minister’s Life Insurance Company.
On May 31, 1975, she married Douglas Gunning at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Leonard, MN; this was the beginning of a fabulous 45-year adventure. Their daughter, and forever joy, Gretchan was born in December 1976. The family lived in the Clearbrook area for many years. Robin returned to college studying English Literature and Secondary Education at Bemidji State University. She and her family moved in 1986 to Owatonna, MN, to complete her education at Mankato State University, earning a degree in Library Science and Media. The family moved to Prior Lake, MN in 1989 when Robin worked as a Media Specialist/Librarian in Minneapolis. She began her career with the Prior Lake - Savage School District in 1990 at Grainwood Elementary. Taking classes during summers and at night, Robin earned a Master’s Degree in Library Science and Media from Mankato State University in 1995. In 2003 she accepted a position at Prior Lake High School, where she retired in 2016. During her time at Prior Lake High School, Robin was awarded District Teacher of the Year, was a finalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year and served a couple of years as President of the Teachers’ Union.
Robin dedicated her life to being a fantastic Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Teacher, and Friend. She was a great cook, had a “green thumb” for gardening, enjoyed traveling and loved Elvis. In the spring of 2020, Robin and Douglas moved to Cass Lake, MN, to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren. She and Douglas had retirement plans to fish, travel and enjoy life.
Robin is survived by her spouse, Douglas Gunning; daughter, Gretchan Gunning and her partner Tony Nordlund; grandchildren, Leo and Jack Nordlund; siblings, Larry (Marilee) Westrum, Leslie Westrum, Becky (Dave) Westrum Lehmann, and Lee (Jennifer) Westrum. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Devona Westrum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Leonard, MN are preferred. Blessed be her memory…
Messages of condolence may be sent to