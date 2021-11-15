Obituary for Roddy Smith

Roddy Smith, age 66, of Chaska, passed away Tuesday, November 9, with his family by his side.
Born May 7, 1955 in Norfolk, NE to Gerald and Georgia Smith he was the eldest of six children. He graduated from Coleridge High School and earned two technical degrees in welding and machine tool and die. He was a CNC machinist for over 19 years. He was married to his wife, Deanna for 46 years and had two children. He was a talented athlete and woodworker, loved reading and watching movies.
Roddy is survived by his wife, Deanna; son, Wesley; daughter, Abby; sisters, Robyn Cafasso, Penny Drueppel, Tina (Kevin) Crawford; brother, Brian (Linda) Smith; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Regg) Gadeken, Linda (John) Dall, Penny Voichoskie; aunts and uncles, Vernon (Lois) Pepper, Merlin (Sherry) Smith, John (Connie) Smith; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Satterfield and parents-in-law, Lowell and Virginia Burns.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 27, 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Laurel Nebraska. A private internment will be held at a later date.