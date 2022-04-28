Obituary for Roger A. Kadrlik

Roger A. Kadrlik, age 65, of Prior Lake, passed suddenly on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Cook County North Shore Hospital, in Grand Marais, MN.
A strong-willed husband, dad and grandpa, his caring, welcoming and generous nature, along with bad dad jokes will live on in those Roger loved the most.
A Mass of Christian Burial was on Friday, April 29 at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering two hours prior, both at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Guests may join via livestreaming at stmichael-pl.org and clicking on the live stream tab. Fr. Tom Walker presided and grandchildren were urn bearers. Roger and Denise were laid to rest at St. Michael Cemetery.
Roger Allen was born on February 19, 1957, in New Prague, to Raymond and Elaine (Zappa) Kadrlik. The first of five sons, he and his brothers, Tony, Scott, Gordy, and David had many adventures growing up in Burnsville. Roger loved sports and was unable to play because of health reasons. Nonetheless, this didn’t stop him from participating as the manager of the football team. While in high school, Roger also worked at a gas station, until it was held up at gunpoint. He quit the very next day.
Following graduating from Burnsville High School in 1975, Roger attended Dakota County Technical College earning a degree in architecture. He entered the workforce as an architect for several years, before realizing he needed another path. Roger spent most of his career in lumber sales.
On Halloween night in 1981 at the B&D Bar, wearing a red plaid shirt and a hat with deer antlers, Roger introduced himself to Denise Marie Smed. He eventually called her and on the third try Roger finally was able to reach her by someone saying, “oh you want to talk to mom?” Not knowing the whole story, he finally understood that if you want Denise, there’s a few more kids that come with her, Rich, Bob and Pat. This was all a true blessing for Roger, as he and Denise were married on October 8, 1982, in Shakopee, MN. Soon they added a fourth child to their family, Becky and the rest is history. They renewed their vows on October 8, 1987, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Prior Lake.
As the kids were growing-up they made many trips to Roger’s parents’ cabin in Mankato and up north to their own cabin. As a family, they also shared many excursions, tent camping and traveling the backroads of Canada on trips leading nowhere, which they can now laugh about the outcome. Much of their free time was spent following the kids around to their various sports activities. In 1983, Roger and Denise built their new house which they lived in for 35 years. They then sold the house and moved into a townhome with the thought of spending more of their time at their cabin on Lake Andrus in Outing, MN. The future of moving to the cabin never transpired as Denise’s health declined, but the time spent there, and the cherished memories will never be forgotten.
Roger loved the outdoors, especially fishing. He enjoyed ice fishing with his dad and brothers. Roger was even able to take work contractors fly-in fishing. He dappled in pig roasting and loved hosting parties and gatherings with Denise for family and friends. Roger and his wife were strong supporters and members of the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon group. His biggest passion was his children and grandchildren. Roger was a proud grandpa. He was a super fan and loved attending their sporting events and school activities. Many Sunday mornings were spent having fishing contests amongst the group with creative accounting and rules in play.
Roger will be forever missed and loved by children, Rich (Michelle) Kadrlik, Bob (Amanda) Kadrlik, Pat (Nicole) Kadrlik, Becky (Cory) Neumann; grandchildren, Reed, Jesse, Ella, Makenna, Madison; mother, Elaine Kadrlik; brothers, Tony (Mary) Kadrlik, Scott (Pam) Kadrlik, Gordy (Nancy) Kadrlik, David (Stacey) Kadrlik; other relatives and friends. Greeting him home in eternal peace is his wife, Denise and father, Raymond.
