Obituary for Roger D. Ruff

Roger Ruff, of Shakopee, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the age of 59.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life Service is Wednesday, July 12 at 11 a.m. with visitation one-hour prior. All services will be at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (833 S. Marschall Road) in Shakopee. Full military honors will be provided by the Shakopee Vets Honor Guard, and Roger will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Roger was born on November 23, 1963. He grew up in Le Center and graduated from New Prague High School in 1982. He served in the US Army for 20 years. He also had a long career with Anchor Glass Container. Roger and Cindy were married October 13, 1990. They settled in Shakopee to raise their four wonderful children. Roger loved games, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy Ruff; children, Tyler Ruff, Michael (Sarah) Ruff, Kathryn Ruff and Laura Ruff; granddaughters, Ella Smith & Brynlee Ruff; sisters, Mary (Joe) Ceplecha and Nancy (Roger) Busse; other loving relatives and many dear friends.
Roger was greeted in Heaven by his parents, George and Janet Ruff; and his brother, Dennis Ruff.
