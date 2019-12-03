Obituary for Roger J. Peterson

Roger John Peterson, age 49, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on November 24, 2019.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, November 29, 11 a.m. with family receiving friends 10 to 11 a.m. all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
Roger was born April 22, 1970 in Buffalo, MN, to Arlen and Mildred (Lockwood) Peterson, one of six children. He grew up in Rockford and was baptized and confirmed in Delano, MN, and graduated from Rockford High School in 1988.
On July 28, 1995 he married Barbara Cogley at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, MN. They had four children. He had been employed at Prototek Engineering in Carver, for over 20 years. He was a true family man and thoroughly enjoyed games with kids and attending all of their activities. He enjoyed hunting, archery, playing and coaching basketball. “I love you Ten One Hundred !”
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred and sister, Christine Swartzer.
Survivors include his wife Barb; children, Jake of Shakopee, Sara, Ali and Maddie of Chaska; father, Arlen of Chaska; siblings, Laura (Dana) Bogdanoff of San Diego, CA, Michael of St. Cloud, Lynn (Mark) Lang of Fort Worth, TX, Theodore of St. Paul, Donald Swartzer of Rockford; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.