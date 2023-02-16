Obituary for Roger L. Sager

Roger L. Sager, age 86, of Shakopee, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Roger was born in Winnebago, MN, on February 20, 1936, the son of Evert and Gladys (Thornton) Sager. He was married to Ona "Nonie" (Freese) Sager. He proudly served in the United States Army, and was an ammunition expert.
Roger was a talented mechanic and loved his time in his garage. He enjoyed stockcar racing, and watching NASCAR and the MN Vikings. He was a handyman, and loved everything FORD.
Survivors include his wife, Ona "Nonie"; son, Ralph (special friend, Katherine Eldridge); daughter, Tracy (Dean) Rudell; grandchildren, Amber, Carley and Taylor Sager, Roger (Ally) and Curtis (Claire) Sager, Jenessa, Austin and Kaylee Rudell; great-grandchildren, Landon and Aria Duffy, Oliver and Luca Sager; siblings, Duane, Opal and Juanita.
He was preceded in death by his son, Shawn; parents Evert and Gladys; four siblings.
Visitation was held on Monday, February 13 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., followed by Memorial Service at 3:30 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment Valley Cemetery, Shakopee. His grandchildren served as urn bearers. Military Honors were provided by the Shakopee Veteran's Honor Guard.
