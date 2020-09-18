Obituary for Roger Lee Carlson

Roger Lee Carlson, age 67, of Webster, died peacefully surrounded by his family after a short but heroic battle with cancer on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
Roger was born on January 10, 1953 in Minneapolis, to Allan and Shirley (Turner) Carlson. He attended and graduated from Chaska High School and went on to attend the University of Minnesota Duluth and Hennepin Vo-tech. He furthered his welding career at the Ocean Research Institute in Los Angeles, CA, studying commercial deep sea diving and specializing in underwater welding, repairing ocean going vessels. Roger was also a certified diving instructor. Roger served in both the US Army and Navy before marrying his wife, Judy Wherley on July 3, 1976 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Chaska. Roger was a welder and worked the majority of his career as a construction foreman for Fabcon and Cherne Contracting, both in Savage. Roger was a proud member of the Laborers Local 563 and BAC Local 1 unions. Roger could be rough around the edges at times, but had a big heart when it came to his family and friends. He especially enjoyed catching walleye at the cabin, riding his one of a kind Harley, cruising in his 1955 Chevy Panel truck, smoking ribs for family and friends, and he enjoyed traveling.
Roger is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Jessica (Jeremy) Goettl of Montgomery, Joshua (Lisa) Carlson of Lonsdale, Clayton (Brandi) Carlson of Northfield; grandchildren, Luke and Kate, Owen and Grace; siblings, David (Victoria) Carlson of Lake Jackson, TX, Margo (Dean) Hamilton of Corona de Tucson, AZ, Jim Carlson of Chanhassen.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 22 at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Veseli with Father John Lapensky officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendees are limited and masks and social distances are required. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Tuesday, September 29 at 10:30 a.m.