Obituary for Roger (Rocky) Byrne

Roger (Rocky) Byrne, age 79 of Naples FL, passed away on July 28, 2023.
Rocky was born March 16, 1944 in St. Paul. He was the oldest son of Thomas and Dorothy Byrne. Rocky served in the Army at Davey, Nebraska and Farmington at Nike missile bases. May 20, 1967 he married Darlene Rohrberg and was discharged from the service 1968. They settled in Chanhassen until retirement at age 50. They later moved to Naples, FL.
Rocky was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Dorothy, son Thomas Tom, sister Janet and brother-in-law Carlos Diaz.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Darlene Byrne (Rohrberg) of Minneapolis/Naples, and daughter Tammy Byrne Ziegler (Shane) of Minneapolis, also siblings Susan (Allen) Wilson of Indianapolis, Carol Smetana of Council Bluffs, IA, James (Teri) Byrne of Chanhassen, Dan Byrne of Rapid City, SD and many cousins, nieces, nephews, their families and close family friends.
Funeral service 3 p.m. Saturday, August 5 at Huber Funeral Home, 16394 Glory Lane, Eden Prairie with visitation starting at 1 p.m.
Huber Funeral & Cremation Services
Eden Prairie Chapel 952-949-4970