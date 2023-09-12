Obituary for Roland Wayne Andersen Jr.

Roland "Rollie" Wayne Andersen Jr., age 88, of Chaska, died peacefully on Saturday August 26, 2023 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska. Seven Spanish Angels took another angel home.
A Celebration of Life for Roland "Rollie" will be held on Saturday, September 16, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Chaska VFW, 620 Creek Road, Chaska. Please come and share stories and memories of Rollie - friends and family welcome.
Rollie was born August 8, 1935 in Des Moines, IA, one of three children to Roland Sr. and Agnes (Williams) Andersen.
He is survived by his significant other, Nora Peterson of Chaska and her family; three children and grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.