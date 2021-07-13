Obituary for Roman F. Kerber

Roman Frederick Kerber, age 61, of Grinnell, IA, died at his home Thursday, July 1, 2021.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, with a Sharing of Memories at 4 p.m. at Cox-Smith Funeral Home, located at 135 1st Avenue W. in Grinnell. A graveside service will be held, Friday, July 30 at 2 p.m. at Guardian Angels Cemetery in Chaska. Memorials in Roman’s name may be sent in care of Cox-Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, PO Box 163, Grinnell, IA 50112 to benefit PALS.
Roman was born on February 19, 1960, to Gilbert and Elsie (Luce) Kerber in Shakopee. Roman moved to Grinnell with his family in 1969, where he continued his education and graduated from Grinnell High School in 1978. In the early 80’s he moved to Seattle, WA, where he worked for UPS. He then moved back to Grinnell, where he made his home. Roman worked at Natural Products for many years.
He had a passion for football, baseball, music and dogs. He enjoyed all kinds of music and went to several concerts. The Grateful Dead being his favorite. Roman enjoyed playing his guitars. He was a private person and his friendships were true and meaningful.
Roman will be remembered by his siblings, Dennis (Maureen) Kerber of Seattle, Washington, Ronald (Jake) Kerber of Grinnell, Karen (Gary) Beyer of Nashua, Diane (Scott) Weiser of Urbandale, Gloria (Don Lyon) Gersdorf of Clive, and Francis (Renee) Kerber of Chaska, Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Elsie Kerber; nephew, Jason Weiser; and a niece, Phyllis Kerber.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.