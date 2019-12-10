Obituary for Roman F. Stepka

Roman F. Stepka, age 90, of New Prague, died peacefully but suddenly with his family at his side on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Roman was born on January 25, 1929 in New Prague to John F. and Barbara P. (Hanzal) Stepka. He grew up in the St. Patrick area and attended country school. He married the love of his life, Rita M. Tupy on September 3, 1966 in New Prague. Farming was ingrained in Roman’s blood, so raising his family on a dairy farm in the St. Patrick area was the natural order for him. He loved not only his dairy cows but all animals he especially loved feeding and watching the birds. He was a member of the 3rd degree Knights of Columbus and the Midwest Dairy Farmers Association. His faith and church were important to him and he was enthusiastically active even in the church festival in recent years.
Roman was a simple man, down to earth, and always positive. His affable personality drew everyone to him and he touched people everywhere he went. After retiring from farming, he worked for Anderson Bus Company for 20 years and drove pre-school children; his kindness and love for children earned him the title of grandpa. Spending time with his own grandchildren brought him his greatest joy in life and he attended all of their sporting or school events. He loved nothing more than to fly and travel with his family; he spent his 90th birthday on a beach at South Padre Island and touched all vacationers there; they all seemed to know it was his birthday and celebrated right along with him. He will be sadly missed by so very many; he stole everybody’s hearts wherever he went.
Roman is survived by his children, Tracy (Dean) Parks of Watertown, Jennifer (Cliff) Lindquist of New Prague, Paula (Chris) Giesen of New Prague; sisters, Evelyn (Joe) Scheffler of New Prague, Jenny (Alvin) Fremouw of Menomonie, WI; sisters-in-law, Delores Stepka of Prior Lake, Rosie Stepka of Lonsdale; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rita on July 21, 2009; son, Steven; parents; brothers, John, Lawrence, and Clarence Stepka and Joseph in infancy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick of Cedar Lake Church with Father Michael Miller officiating. Visitation will take place at church one hour prior to Mass beginning at 10 a.m. Lunch and Celebration of Life will follow Mass in the church hall. Burial will be private in the church cemetery.