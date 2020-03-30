Obituary for Roman Hertaus

Roman Hertaus, age 80, of Prior Lake, passed away unexpectedly, from a brain bleed, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.
Due to Covid-19, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place honoring Roman at St. Michael Catholic Church and burial at St. Michael Catholic Church. A time of gathering and a memorial mass will be held later. Condolences can be left at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com and cards can be mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352.
Roman John was born on January 16, 1940, in Wheatland Township, MN, to William and Elizabeth (Marek) Hertaus. He married Janice Kechely on August 8, 1964, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, in New Prague. They were blessed with two children, Todd and Penny.
Forever loved and missed by wife, Jan; children, Todd (Marion) Hertaus, Penny Hertaus; grandson, Andrew Hertaus; brother-in-law, Clarence Skluzacek; sisters-in-law, Bella Hertaus, Diane Pexa, Joyce Hertaus; other family and friends.
There to welcome Roman home in heaven are his parents; siblings, Lorraine (Tom) Kes, Alvin Hertaus, Raymond Hertaus, William Hertaus, Dorothy Skluzacek, Fritz Hertaus and brother-in-law, Leonard Pexa.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudly served and cared for the Hertaus family. www.ballardsunderfuneral.com