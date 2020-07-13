Obituary for Roman Hertaus

Roman Hertaus, age 80, of Prior Lake, passed unexpectedly on March 25, 2020.
A time of gathering will be on Friday, July 24, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake and one hour prior to the Memorial Mass on Saturday, July 25, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake. Memorials preferred and distributed in Roman’s memory, by the family.
Forever loved and missed by wife, Jan; children, Todd (Marion), Penny; grandson, Andrew and other relatives.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation