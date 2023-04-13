Obituary for Ron D. Cox

Ron Dean Cox was born on October 23, 1954, in Shakopee, to Hector and Evelyn (Huth) Cox. At the age of 68, he passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Belle Plaine Lutheran Home, in Belle Plaine.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday, April 21, at 2 p.m., at the Shakopee Catholic Cemetery, 803 West Tenth Street, in Shakopee.
Ron will be forever loved by twin sisters, Barb (Bob) Stark, and Beverly (Cleon) Ince; brother, Tom (Noel Baker) Cox; sister-in-law, Judy Cox; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Greeting Ron home in eternal peace are his parents, Hector and Evelyn; brothers, Richard, Kevin and Jim Cox.
