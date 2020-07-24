Obituary for Ron Jabs

Ron Jabs, a lifelong resident of Jordan, passed away July 21, 2020, at the age of 68.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (100 Sixth Street West) in Jordan. Face masks are required, and guests must practice safe social distancing.
A private family service will take place on Sunday, July 26 at 1 p.m. Friends are invited to watch the live stream at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn4-crDb-B8sMUn1qSnJGvw
Pastor Jeremy Glowicki will preside, and Ron will be laid to rest at Spirit Hill Cemetery in Jordan. Ron’s Godchildren will act as pallbearers: Sawyer Bauer, Dan Jabs, Michael Jabs, Allan Bratsch, Amanda Jensen and Jennifer Murphy.
On July 8, 1952, Ronald Henry Jabs was born to Henry and Betty (Ruehling) Jabs. Ron was the oldest of four boys, and he loved growing up in Jordan with his brothers, Steve, Randy and Ken. When Ron was 16 years old, he was diagnosed with cancer and told he would never live to be 17 years old. Not only did Ron make it to 17, but he lived a very full life. He treasured every day and saw it as a precious gift.
As a high schooler, Ron got a part-time job at Minnesota Valley Electric Co-Op (MVEC). After graduating from Jordan High School in 1970, Ron attended Normandale Community College and earned his associate degree. Ron quickly began working full time with MVEC. He spent 47 years with the company. Ron made many wonderful friends along the way. He especially loved to play cribbage over lunch with his coworkers. Ron eventually worked his way up into a leadership position. He was so proud of all the work he did over the years.
As a young man, Ron met the love of his life at a dance in Faribault. Her name was Connie Bauer. Ron & Connie hit it off immediately, and their love blossomed. They exchanged wedding vows on November 27, 1976 and settled in Jordan to start their beautiful life together.
Their marriage was blessed with two wonderful boys, Paul and Nathan. Ron showed his boys the value of hard work, a strong faith and community service. As a family, they enjoyed camping trips all around Minnesota and throughout the western states. Ron always made sure the trip was filled with adventure (like the time he lit his arm on fire). Ron also taught his boys how to fish and hunt. Ron was an avid deer hunter and also enjoyed turkey hunting. As their boys grew, Ron & Connie were always there to support them. They showed up at every school event whether the boys wanted them there or not.
After Ron retired in 2015, he was able to pursue some of his hobbies. He and Connie took many road trips and visited beautiful places like the Blue Ridge Mountains. They also enjoyed dressing up in their Old West outfits while attending various events together. Ron was an avid reader and spent countless hours reading technical publications and learning. In addition he found enjoyment in completing many projects around the house. Although Ron had many hobbies, the most important things in his life were his family and his faith. Ron absolutely LOVED being a grandpa. He cherished the special time he spent fishing off the dock on the Mill Pond with the grandkids. He also taught them about different birds, trees and rocks. If the grandkids ever had questions, they’d say, Lets ask Grandpa Ron, because he always knew the answer. Ron treasured every moment he got to spend with his family.
Ron was a natural leader and loved serving the community. He was always generous with his time and talents. Ron served on the Jordan City Council from 1980-1992. He then became mayor and served in that role for 16 years. Throughout his time with the City of Jordan, Ron was also involved in the League of MN Cities, Jordan Commercial Club, MN Mayors Association, EDA, Jordan Jaycees and the Jordan Historical Society. Ron received countless awards and commendations over the years including the Distinguished Service Award in 2008. Ron had a servants heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was also very proud to be the President of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan. Ron was baptized, confirmed and married in the church, and he was honored to give back.
Ron lived his life with loyalty, determination and love. He is now at peace in Heaven.
Ron will be remembered always by his loving wife of 43 years, Connie Jabs; sons, Paul (Michele) Jabs and Nathan (Sarah) Jabs; grandchildren, Ben, Will, Stanley, Greta, Henry, Gracie, Charlie & Ella; mother, Betty Jabs; brothers, Steve (Sarah) Jabs, Randy (Chris) Jabs, Ken (Lori) Jabs; other loving relatives and many dear friends. Ron was greeted in Heaven by his father, Henry Jabs.
