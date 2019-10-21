Obituary for Ron Marschall

Ron Marschall, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Hennepin County Medical Center due to complications from pneumonia.
Ron was born in Shakopee, to Stan and Bessie (Richards) Marschall on September 22, 1953. He married his best friend and lifemate, Cheryl Effertz on March 11, 1978.
Ron had many interests, especially gardening, fishing and cooking. He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.
Ron is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sisters, Judy Osness and Cindy (Mike) Huth, brothers, Kenny and Randy (Lydia) Marschall; and many nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Bessie; and brothers, Scott and Alan.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 21, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Memorial Service at 11 a.m., both at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 – 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Reverend Alan Naumann will officiate. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Family prefers memorials.
