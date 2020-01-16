Obituary for Ronald J. Callahan

Ronald J. Callahan, age 73, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Ronald is survived by his son, Todd (Pam); grandchildren, Dominic, Vincent and Carmella; siblings, Greg (Mary) Laban, and Cindy (Bob) Johnson. He was preceded in death his parents, Edward and Marguerite Laban; brother, Kevin Laban.
Ronnie was born in St. Peter, MN. He grew up working on the family farm. Ronnie graduate from New Prague High School. Ronnies first job was hauling sod. He later moved on as a concrete finisher with Barton Contracting. He began his 37 year career with PCi when they began in 1971. He started as a concrete finisher foreman and finished his career as the concrete repair foreman. Ronnie had a hand in developing and perfecting, what is now called in the industry, concrete pavement rehab. CPR is now a recognized standard in Minnesota and throughout the United States.
Ronnie retired from PCi at the age of 61. In retirement, Ronnie enjoyed wintering in Florida where he became a resident of Ft. Meyers. Ronnie spent his summers at his cabin in Hackensack, MN, where he enjoyed boating and fishing on the lake. Ronnie was at his happiest when celebrating life with his family and friendswith a handful of scratch offs and maybe a quick visit to a casino.
All services will be held at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne (Church of St. Mark), 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee: Visitation Wednesday, January 22, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 11 a.m. Presiding is Reverend Erik Lundgren.
