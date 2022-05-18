Obituary for Ronald J. Smith

Ronald J. Smith, "Ron", age 81, of Shakopee, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Augustana Chapel View Care Center in Hopkins.
Ron was born on November 6, 1940, in Mizpah, MN. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to, farmed, and logged in Pine City, MN. Ron graduated from Pine City High School in 1958 and then worked two jobs to pay his way through Brown Institute in Minneapolis. The next 25 years of Ron's professional career included various jobs at Boeing, General Electric, Honeywell, Green Giant, and Gelco Courier Network. The next 15 years of his professional career would include running his own business before semi-retiring in 2003 and becoming a residential real estate agent.
Never one to sit still, Ron was actively involved in the Shakopee Rotary Club for 35+ years. One of his proudest Rotary accomplishments was leading a clean water effort in a remote village in Columbia which he visited twice. Ron was also an active and proud member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Shakopee, MN for 35+ years where he served in many capacities including church choir, lead usher, and church council. Ron was most recently a member of Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake. An avid baseball fan, Ron also found time to coach both his boys in Midget, Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, and American Legion baseball teams.
While he was working to swap out mainframe systems at Green Giant, a young brunette almost ran him over in the hallway while on her mission to get her morning coffee. After dating for two years, Ron and Cheryl Wellner were married on June 20, 1970, at Salem Lutheran Church in Comfrey, MN and shared many morning coffees together During 51+ years of marriage. For those 51 years, Ron enjoyed family ski vacations to the Rocky and Teton Mountains and watching all his grandchildren in their various sporting and school activities. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and we were blessed to have him for 81 years.
Survived by wife, Cheryl; sons, Jeffery and Charlie (Jamie); grandchildren, Parker (fiancée, Asiah Stephenson), Harrison, Avery and Sophia Smith; step-grandchildren, Noah (Kim) Pahl, Sam and Reed Pahl; siblings, Beverly Kusano, Muriel (Dick) Edberg, Karen Bachman and Garry Smith; brother-in-law, Rick Wellner (friend, Mary Corwin). Preceded by parents, Homer and Evelyn; brothers-in-law, Carl Kusano and Vernon Bachman.
Visitation was Tuesday, May 17 from 4 to 7 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation was also Wednesday, May 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 North Berens Road NW, Prior Lake, followed by a Celebration of Ron's Life at 11 a.m. The service was livestreamed. Interment Springfield City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to American Diabetes Association.
