Obituary for Ronald Julin

Ronald William Julin, age 47, of Chaska, died on Sunday, August 27, 2023 in Henderson, MN.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held Thursday, September 7, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The inurnment will take place at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Ronald was born August 23, 1976 in Mainz, Germany the only child to William and Marion (Klaus) Julin. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1994 in Aberdeen, Maryland. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1994 to 2003. On November 11, 2011, he married Jill Hagen in Hastings, MN. He was employed as a corrections officer at the Stillwater State Prison, Stillwater, MN, for 17 years. He would work with Jill at her dog grooming business in Chaska after work many days. He enjoyed animals, model cars, fishing, football, camping, traveling, cars, music, food, hanging out with friends, and loved the ocean.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marion. Survivors include his wife, Jill; stepchildren, Taylor Hagen of Kansas City, MO, Kaitlyn Dow of Minneapolis; father, William Julin of Trimont, MN; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
