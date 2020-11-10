Obituary for Ronald L. Sundborg

Ronald Lynn Sundborg passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Ron was born in Fresno, CA to LaVerne and Forrest Sundborg. In 1967, Ron married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Suzanne Moxley. At that time, Ron worked for the post office in Fresno where he was president of the local postal union. Ron decided to return to school to complete his education and graduated in 1972 from Fresno State University with a BS in marketing. Ron and Sue then moved to Los Angeles where Ron graduated from the University of Southern California in 1973 with an MBA. After college, a job offer from General Mills brought Ron and Sue to Minnesota. Their plan was to stay in Minnesota for a couple of years and then move back to California. However, they quickly fell in love with the state and the people and decided to make Minnesota their forever home.
They were soon blessed with two wonderful daughters; Paige (Rob Swanson) and Lainey (Ryan Kotta). Besides his family, Ron's passions were hunting and fishing. He often joked with Sue that there were 52 weekends in a year and he would do absolutely anything she wanted on 43 of those weekends; the other nine were for hunting and fishing. In 1988, Ron and Sue moved to Mankato, MN where Ron served as the head of marketing for Johnson Fishing. He always said it was his dream job; even on the worst day he got to talk about fishing. In semi-retirement, Ron taught online college business courses for several online universities. Ron was very active in the Mankato community where he was a member of Kiwanis and served on the Mankato Planning Commission and the Mankato Environmental Committee for many years. He also completed his divinity studies and was ordained in 2002. After his formal retirement, Ron embraced his most important job; spoiling his grandchildren. Ron also loved to tell jokes; especially those that were not especially funny. He always got a kick out of being the only one that thought a particular punch line was funny.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, his mother, and an older brother.
He is survived by his two daughters, their husbands, and four grandchildren; Quinn, Cooper, and Kason Swanson and Nola Kotta.
In lieu of flowers or other memorials, please make a contribution to a favorite charity or share a joke with a friend. At Ron's request, no formal funeral service is planned.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.