Obituary for Ronald M. Bliss

Loving father, papa, and friend, Dr. Ronald Marvin Bliss, age 72 of Burnsville, MN passed away peacefully at home on September 20, 2020 with family by his side after a two and a half year battle of lung cancer.
The funeral service will be held at the Cremation Society of MN in Edina on Saturday, October 17 at 11:00 a.m. for close friends and family. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. open to the public.
Ronald was born in Minneapolis, MN on June 17, 1948. He graduated from Burnsville High School in 1966 and went on to attend the University of Minnesota, where he recieved his D.D.S in 1973. Dr. Bliss owned and operated, Bliss Dental Care in Prior Lake, MN and retired in December of 2015.
His true passions were his grandkids and aviation. He received his pilots license at the age of 16. His pride and joy was his float plane, which he used to fly to the family cabin, where he enjoyed fishing, boating, and telling jokes with family around the bonfire.
Preceded in death by wife, Joyce Bliss; parents, Marvin and Beverly Bliss; brother, David Bliss
Survived by children, Jason Bliss, Tamie (Blake) Lied; grandchildren, Adalyn and Austin Lied; brothers, Tommy Bliss, Mark (Sue) Bliss.