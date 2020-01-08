Obituary for Ronald P. Knox

Ronald “Ron” P. Knox, age 70, of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Ron was born on May 7, 1949 in Minneapolis the son of John and Dorothy (Sery) Knox. After graduating high school, Ron joined the United States Navy and served for four years. He married Linda Bentz on August 26, 1977 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Winsted, MN. Ron worked for Fabcon Precast in Savage for nearly 30 years starting out as a crane operator and then moved to a supervisor role. Ron loved nature and spending time outdoors. Ron and Linda tried to spend as much time as possible at their cabin up north. He enjoyed sitting outside watching the deer, feeding the squirrels, going fishing with his son and grandson, along with riding around on his four-wheeler and snowmobile. He was active in his Snowmobile Association and a member of the Shakopee American Legion. Ron also liked to read and could spend a day sitting with a book or else would be found in the kitchen teaching his granddaughter to cook. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Ron; grandchildren, Matthew and Isabella; sister, Lori (Kevin) Ryan; brother-in-law, Fritz Reeker; other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy; siblings, Lynne Reeker and Thomas Knox.
Visitation is on Friday, January 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. all at St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 E. 4th St, Chaska. Private family interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.