Obituary for Ronald Paul

Ronald Paul, age 69, of Chaska died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. was Monday, January 6 at St. Bernard Catholic Church (210 Church Street) in Cologne, Fr. Martin Shallbetter was Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation was 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and Monday one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Ronald Albert Paul was born June 13, 1950 in Minneapolis the son of Albert and Marjolane "Margie" (Hasse) Paul. Ron was a graduate of Guardian Angels Catholic School in Chaska. Ron was united in marriage with Ivy Wickstrom in December of 1977. This union was blessed with children Jacqueline, Cheri, Melonie and Daren.
Ron operated River City Woodworking in Chaska for many years building beautiful custom cabinetry. Once he retired from building cabinets, he became the owner and manager of commercial properties in the area.
Ron enjoyed traveling places where he could spend time skiing, fishing, motorcycling, and visiting with friends and family. The vacations he cherished most were at Timber Trails Resort, where family vacationed together each summer for more than 30 years.
Ron was very proud of and cared the most for his family. He especially loved the role of being funny Papa Ron to his grandchildren and reliving fond memories by sharing old stories with the ones he loved.
Rest in peace, Rock’n Ronnie!
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Margie Paul; daughter, Cheri Paul; brother, Jim Paul.
Ron is survived by his loving family: children, Jackie Paul-Giese and wife, Veronica of Chanhassen, Melonie Hagman and husband, Andy of Lakeville, Daren Paul of Chaska; grandchildren, Dylan and Jack Giese, Mason, Josh and Avery Hagman; sisters, Connie St. Martin and husband, George of Chanhassen, Jane Roeser of Watertown; brother, Steve Paul of Alexandria; other relatives and many dear friends.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home
in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com