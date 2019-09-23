Obituary for Ronald R. Oldenburg

Ronald Ray Oldenburg, age 80, of St. Bonifacius, died peacefully on September 18, 2019 at his home.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 11 a.m. at Minnetrista Baptist Church, 8325 Kennedy Memorial Drive, St. Bonifacius, with Pastor John McNabb officiating. The visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and was also one hour prior to the service at church. Casketbearers are Justin Oldenburg, Daniel Hoechst, Tony Dollerschell, Cody and Trevor Ownbey, Amber Edel, Kaylee and Kenedy Oldenburg. The burial is at the Minnetrista Baptist Church Cemetery, St. Bonificius.
Ron was born on October 3, 1938 in New Prague, to Vernon and Clara (Voight) Oldenburg, one of 11 children. He graduated from Jordan High School in 1956 and then entered the United States Air Force. Ron faithfully served his country in the United States for 22 years. After retiring from the military he was employed at Advanced Machine in Spring Park, MN for 21 years. On May 17, 1991, Ron married Sharry Johnson in South Dakota. He was Past Post Commander for the Chaska and Mound VFW. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, but especially loved playing cards with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his ten siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Sharry; sons, Rick Oldenburg of Stillwater, OK, Bob Oldenburg of Litchfield, AZ, Rodney (Monica) Oldenburg of Chaska; grandchildren, Justin (Keri) Oldenburg, Amber (Martin) Edel, Tony (Sandra) Dollerschell, Daniel Hoechst, Kristi (significant other, Sean) Kling, Kaylee Oldenburg and Kenedy Oldenburg; 4 great grandchildren; stepchildren, Danita (Tim) Moinicken of Mound, Colette (Randy) Wahl of CO, Jay (Delilah) Ownby of Montrose, Rocky Johnson of St. Bonifacius; step grandchildren, Dustin Ownbey, Skye (Roger) Jenniges, Kendra Jenniges, Theodore, Elizabeth and Amanda, Trevor and Cody, Brent (Jakki) Mcdonald, Cory (Bri) McDonald, Brooke, Tyler (Trenda) Johnson; 12 step great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
