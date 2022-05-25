Obituary for Ronnie Johnson

Ronald Wayne was born on May 19, 1948, in Montevideo, MN, to Earl and Edna (Quammen) Johnson. He grew up in Richfield, MN, with siblings, Leota, Dennis, and Deb. After graduating from high school, Ronnie enlisted in the United States Marines. He proudly served as a Sargent in the United States Marine Corp and served in the Vietnam War. Ronnie spent most of his years working as carpenter. He passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the age of 73.
A celebration of Life will be held on June 25 at the VFW in Prior Lake, 12 to 3 p.m.
Ronnie loved his children, his family, and his friends. He enjoyed fishing, watching baseball, and playing fantasy football.
Ronnie will be forever loved by children, Daniel, Jill (Chad), Kimberly (Jeremy); grandchildren, Jack, Megan, Sam, Ben, Brandon, Brynn, Gwen, George, Grace; siblings, Leota (David), Deb (Dale); sister-in-law, Vi; his nieces and nephews, other relatives and countless friends.
