Obituary for Rosalyn A. Nelson

Rosalyn "Rosie" Agnes Nelson, age 79, of Jordan, passed away peacefully at her home on November 25, 2021.
Rosie was born February 2, 1942, to Frank and Verena (Weckman) Lehnen. She attended St. Johns Catholic School in Jordan until eighth grade. While in grade school she was involved in school plays and sang in the church and school choir. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1961.
While she was in eighth grade, Rosie met a handsome 11th grader named Donald. They spent many hours together playing hockey on the creek using branches for sticks and a rock for a puck. In the summer they enjoyed baseball, bike rides, and hanging out by the creek. They were married on June 9, 1962, beginning a wonderful 47 year marriage. They were blessed with two daughters and four sons. They spent two years in Belle Plaine before moving back to their hometown of Jordan for the rest of their lives.
Rosie held various jobs throughout her life. While her children were in school, she worked as a cook and dishwasher for five years at both the Jordan High School and Jordan Elementary School. A bit later Rosie and Don became contractors for a cleaning company for 11 years. After that they began the fun job of doing daycare for their grandchildren from 1990 till 2001. They were always eager to spend time with their grandchildren.
Rosie was an amazing mother and grandmother. She taught her grandchildren how to write their names, color, numbers, letters, and the love of puzzles. Daycare at grandmas included crafts, baking, and helping in the garden. All skills her grandchildren use today. As they got older, the lessons included how to make salsa, can pickles and teaching them how to make her famous pickle relish, and baking all kinds of Christmas candies. Family meant everything to Rosie and she was always happiest having her family together for meals and holidays. Rosie loved to share all of her special treats. Her family never went home empty handed, as she would say I can always make more!
Rosie was always the happiest at home and never had the desire to travel. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, sewing, baking, planting flowers, working on puzzles, and watching the Minnesota Twins.
Rosie maintained her positive attitude, even while dealing with difficult health issues. She was truly an inspiration to all who met her. Rosie was a favorite among the nurses and staff at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Among the comments by the staff were: Your mom is just the cutest thing, We just love her, Wed love to take her home, and She has a reputation among the nursing staff of being adorable and the best! Not only her family, but all of those that knew Rosie will miss her greatly.
Rosie is survived by: children Dianne (Ron) Weiers, New Prague; Richard Nelson, Nancy Nelson, Brian Nelson, Timothy Nelson, and Curtis Nelson, all of Jordan; grandchildren Katelin and Kelsey Weiers, Richard Nelson Jr., and Amber, Josh, and Carter Nelson-LeTour; siblings Myron (Caroline) Lehnen of Jordan, Ron (Barb) Lehnen of Jordan, Kathy Nelson of Jordan, Sheila Nelson of Montgomery, and Debbie (John) Taylor of Arkansas. Other living relatives include in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many extended family members.
Rosie was greeted in heaven by her husband Donald (Rocky) Nelson; parents Frank and Verena Lehnen, brother Robert Lehnen, sister Darlene Scanlon, and infant brother Doug.
A Mass of Christian Burial was on Tuesday, November 30 at 11 a.m. with a visitation 1 ½ hours prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan. Rosie was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements were with the
Wagner Funeral Home of Jordan