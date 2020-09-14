Obituary for Rose A. Williams

Rose Ann (Boll) Williams, age 80, of Chaska, died suddenly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, September 19, 11 a.m. at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria, with Fr. Robert White presiding. The visitation will be at 10 a.m. The inurnment will take place at St. Victoria Catholic Cemetery, Victoria.
Rosie was born March 8, 1940 in Minneapolis, to John and Margaret (Diethelm) Boll, one of six children. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Helena Catholic Church in Minneapolis and graduated from Guardian Angels Catholic School, Chaska, in 1958. She furthered her education at St. Mary’s Nursing School in Minneapolis, where she earned her nursing degree. On December 28, 1963 she married David Williams at St. Victoria Catholic Church and had three sons. She worked as a registered nurse in Santa Monica, CA, for a few years before working at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia for 42 years.
Rosie and Dave had been 20 year residents of Waconia prior to moving back to Lake Bavaria where they have resided for the past 27 years. Rosie's favorite pastimes were reading, traveling, visiting with friends and family, but especially loved being a grandma. She enjoyed her time at the family lake cabin, pontoon rides, her trips to Alaska and Europe and spending parts of the winter in Arizona.
Rosie was a constant inspiration to her sisters whom she loved dearly. She cherished her annual Nurses Week at her cabin with special friends; a tradition that lasted over 40 years. If you were a friend of Rosie’s, you were a friend for life. Rosie was very generous with her time visiting elderly shut-ins, providing rides to and from appointments, taking them to lunch. She was instrumental in any activity at her church. Her love of books prompted her to be a member of two book clubs and spend many hours volunteering at the new Victoria Library. Rosie had a strong moral compass and never wavered from it. She was a great homemaker, wife, mother, grandma and friend to many. She loved her family fiercely and would do anything for them.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nancy Lind.
Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Dave; sons, John (Pamela) of Carver, Mark (Marabeth) of Excelsior, Mathew (Jason-Aeric Huenecke) of Stillwater; five grandchildren, Melissa (Jack) Doenges, Mitchell (Gauri Samant) Williams, Kathryn, Harrison and Oliver Williams; sisters, Carol Sabol of TN, Margaret (Erik) Hjelt of NC, Jacqueline Fox of CA, Kathryn Medina of NC; brother-in-law, Leonard (Nancy) Lind; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.