Obituary for Rose M. Busch

Rose Marie Busch, age 84, of Shakopee, formerly of New Prague, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020 at The Moments of Lakeville.
Rose was born on May 17, 1935 in Marystown to John and Regina (Budde) Pieper. She grew up in the Shakopee area and attended St. Mary’s Church of the Purification Parochial School. She married the love of her life, Edgar A. Busch, on June 10, 1958 in Marystown. Rose was a dedicated mother and homemaker all her life, always keeping her family and children and grandchildren at the center. She loved to quilt, crochet, and paint ceramics. Her flower gardens were exemplary. She and Edgar particularly enjoyed dancing and listening to polka music. They enjoyed their winters in Florida and especially time at the lake with family here in Minnesota.
Rose is survived by her children, Ken Busch (Audrey Schmitt) of Shakopee, Ann (Loren) Zweig of Lakewood, CO, Cheryl (Michael) Hefty of Platteville, WI, Janine (Hank) Maurer of Woodbury; son-in-law, Jeff Marthaler of Prior Lake; grandchildren, Nick and Mitch Hefty, Dona Marthaler, Kaitlyn and Hannah Zweig, Halle and Zach Maurer; siblings, Delores Schrupp of Norwood Young America, Rita Gestach of Carver, James Pieper of Shakopee, Jerome (Joan) Pieper of Norwood Young America, Agnes Bluemke of Waconia.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edgar on October 28, 2013; daughter, Bonnie Marthaler; parents; brother, Urban Pieper; sisters, Olivia Giles and Margaret Pieper.
Private family services will be held Thursday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home with burial to follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery. Memorials preferred to https://www.lbda.org/donate