Obituary for Rose M. Lipovsky

Rose Marie Lipovsky, age 91, of Savage, entered eternal life on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, due to heart complications.
Rose was born in Minneapolis on December 8, 1928 the daughter of Herald and Veronica Bowman. Rose finished high school and attended the University of Minnesota for two years before enlisting in the United States Air Force, where she served for four years as a secretary at the Pentagon. Rose was married to Clarence William Lipovsky after meeting him in the Air Force. Rose then spent 28 years working for the Savage School District 191 as a secretary, where many knew her as “Savage Rose.” Rose enjoyed playing golf, watching horses, was a good cook and loved the Minnesota Vikings!
She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry; brother, Pat; half brother, Terry Bowman; parents, Herald and Veronica.
Rose will be missed by her son, Larry Lipovsky; daughters, Janine (Tim) Millette and Mary Jo (Daryl Fahrenkamp) Andreasen; grandchildren, Chad (Stephanie) Lipovsky, Shawna (Chandler) Green, Heather Andreasen and Kristi (Trevor) Houn; eight great-grandchildren, Destany, Maikenna, Lauren, Addison, Jillian, Carolyn, Laylah and Zephaniah; close friend, Gary “Bear” Husom.
Visitation was on Monday, August 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Presiding was Deacon Jim Pufahl. Private Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared at