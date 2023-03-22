Obituary for Rose M. Stemmer

Rose M. Stemmer, age 81, of Savage, formerly of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home.
Rose was born in Fountain City, WI, on November 2, 1941, the daughter of Friedbert and Frances (Kujak) Patzner. She married Calvin Henry Stemmer on June 3, 1967.
She grew up on a farm and went to school at Minneapolis at St. Mary's School of Nursing. Over a 50-year career as a Registered Nurse, in many areas of care, she especially excelled in Geriatric Rehab. In retirement, Rose enjoyed quilting, sewing and was an excellent cook and baker. She had a love of gardening, flowers and bird watching. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family.
Rose was ever present in the lives of her children and was devoted to those who mattered most to her. She was very prayerful in her daily life. Her amazing gift of hospitality was seen by many and evident in what she shared.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin; and parents, Friedbert and Frances.
She is survived by her daughter and sons, Kathleen, Greg (Angie and her son, Brett), and Mark; brother, James (Diane) Patzner; sister, Janet Patzner; niece and nephews; great nieces and nephews.
Visitation Monday, March 27, from 4 to 7 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 West 125th St., Savage, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment later at Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
Condolences may be shared at