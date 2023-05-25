Obituary for Rose Marie "Rosie" Seurer

October 9, 1933 - May 20, 2023
Rose Marie (Hauer) Seurer peacefully passed away on May 20, 2023, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Rosie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vernon, her son, Nicholas, and her son-in-law, Tom Sexe.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Bev Sexe, Marty Seurer, and Susan (Kevin) Busch, as well as her grandchildren, Nick and Stephie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, New Market. Prior to the mass, a visitation will take place at the church starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the Church in honor of Rosie's life and faith.