Obituary for Rose Mary Heimkes

Rose Mary Heimkes, age 95, of Shakopee, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
A time of gathering will be held on Sunday, March 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (833 Marschall Rd, Shakopee). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 27 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at Church of St. Mary (Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne, 535 Lewis Street South, Shakopee). Father Michael Becker will preside, and Rose Mary will be be laid to rest at St. John Calvary Cemetery, Jordan. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Paul Tuttle, Marc Tuttle, Charles Hardage III, Michael Heimkes, Kevin Mayerhofer and Jacob OBrien.
Rose Mary was born on March 7, 1928 to John and Clara (Schloegel) Luskey. She grew up on the family farm in Henderson, MN with her parents and siblings. She had an older sister, Anne, who passed away at the age of four, leaving Rose Mary the oldest of her five brothers and four sisters.
Rose Mary was loved and will be deeply missed by her children, Robert (Nancy) Heimkes, Anne Heimkes Tuttle (Scott Hansen), Patricia Hardage, Bill (Anne) Heimkes, Tom Heimkes, Colleen Heimkes (Steven Brotzler), Kathy Mayerhofer (Tom), and Joan OBrien; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Drucker, Joe Luskey, Bill Luskey and Jim Luskey; and by many nieces, nephews and friends and of course, former students.
Share a message with Rose Mary's family at:
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation