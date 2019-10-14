Obituary for Rosella Ebenhoh

Rosella Ebenhoh, lifelong resident of Prior Lake, passed away October 10, 2019, at the age of 97.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Prior Lake. Pastor John Kallio will preside, and Rosella will be laid to rest at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Prior Lake.
On November 2, 1921, Rosella Lillian Luedke was born to parents Adolph and Anna (Fehlandt) Luedke. She was the youngest of eight and loved growing up on the family farm in Prior Lake. Rosella met the love of her life, Sylvester “Les” Ebenhoh at a local watering hole. Their marriage was blessed with many happy years and two loving daughters.
Rosella was a wonderful homemaker and known her jams, cream puffs, rhubarb tarts and chocolate cake. Once the girls were older, Rosella began working outside the home. She had a strong work ethic and continued working into her 80’s. She spent many years as the head cook at the Prior Lake High School and later at Prior Manor.
She enjoyed the simple things in life and never wanted anyone to fuss over her. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, canning, baking and spending time with her family.
Rosella will be remembered always by her daughters, Elece (Daniel) Shoquist and Meridee (Duane) Crocker; grandsons, Breagan and Colton Shoquist; other loving relatives and friends. Rosella was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Sylvester “Les” Ebenhoh; two infant sons; parents, Adolph and Anna Luedke; siblings, Ida, Alma, Villa, Emma, Fred, John and Adolph.
