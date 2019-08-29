Obituary for Rosella Fahey

Rosella “Rosie” (Schmitt) Fahey, age 78, of Jordan, entered eternal life on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Oak Terrace in Jordan.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 30 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jordan. Father Neil Bakker will preside.
At a later date, Rosella will be laid to rest along with her husband, Patrick, at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Faxon Township, Belle Plaine. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
On July 24, 1941 in Jordan, Rosella was born to parents, Christian and Alice (Thiel) Schmitt. Rosella married Patrick Fahey on July 25, 1959. They lived and raised four children in Cologne, MN.
Rosella’s past activities while living in Cologne consisted of being on the Planning Commission and working as a school lunch cook along with teaching Phy Ed and CCD Religion Classes at St. Bernard’s Catholic School & Church. Rosella served as president of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, co-chaired the Bi-Centennial of 1976, and was chairman for the Cologne 100 years celebration. This inspired her passion to write a book about the Cologne history along with help from others.
Rosella made the decision to donate her body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program for research on the Neurological Cortical Basal Ganglionic Degenerative Disorder and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy in the hopes of finding genetic linkage and a future cure. The family extends their appreciation to the staff of Oak Terrace and Ridgeview Hospice Team for the care they provided Rosella.
Rosella is survived by her children, Mark (Vicky) Fahey, Lonnie (Mindy) Fahey, Renee (Francis) Kerber, Lori Fahey; grandchildren, Zachariah (Jess), Joshua, Hunter, Joey, Brandon, Sarah, and Jason (Aimee) Fahey, Ethan, and Megan Kerber; great-grandchildren, Zion, Temple, Lincoln, Levi, Cameron, Noah, Liam, Reed, and Temperance; sisters, Grace Buesgens, Doris (Roger) Fahey; brother, Steve (Helene) Schmitt; brothers-in-law, Donald Menzel, Loren (Eleanor) Worm; sisters-in-law, Petronella Schmitt and Ruth Ann Schmitt; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Rosella is greeted in Heaven by her loving husband, Patrick “Pat” Fahey; parents, Christian and Alice Schmitt; sister, Lois (Russell) Fraenkle, Angela (Elmer) Scheuble, Sylvia Menzel, Lucille Worm; brothers, Gerald (Jip) Carol Schmitt, Christian Schmitt, Mathias (Pete) Schmitt, Terrance Schmitt and Jeri Johnson and Baby Schmitt; brother-in-law, Art Buesgens.
Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder
Funeral Home & Cremation, Jordan.