Obituary for Rosella Frazer

Rosella “Rose” Katherine Virgina Frazer, a resident of Prior Lake, passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on November 22nd, 1945,
Rose lived a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, leaving behind a legacy of warmth and kindness.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Christopher and Agnes Mueller, as well as her siblings, Elizabeth and John Mueller, her nephew Daniel Mueller, and her beloved daughter, Ann Marie Frazer. Their memories will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved them.
She is survived by her loving husband, John ‘Jack’ Frazer, and her children: Kim (Gary Skarhus), Jim Frazer, and Randy Frazer. Rose also leaves behind her sister, Linda Mueller, her godchild, Brandi Adelmann (CJ Adelmann), and her brother, Jerry Mueller (Lynnae Mueller).
Her memory will be cherished by her grandchildren: Brittney Knable, Dustin Frazer, RaeAnn Skarhus, Amber Skarhus, and Mason Skarhus. Additionally, she will be fondly remembered by her great-grandchildren: Bentley, Logan, and Steven.
Rosella's kindness, compassion, and joyful spirit touched the lives of many, and she will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. The memories shared with her will continue to bring comfort and smiles during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Rosella will be held at the Savage American Legion Post 643 on Sunday, August 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friends and family are invited to join together to remember and celebrate the beautiful life of this remarkable woman.