Obituary for Rosella M. Hennes

Rosella Mary (Grommesch) Hennes, age 92, of Shakopee, peacefully passed away on September 22, 2020 at All Saints Senior Living.
Born and raised in Marystown on January 6, 1928, Rosella was the daughter of William and Frances Grommesch; she was the second of four children.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray; children, Bonnie and Bob Hennes; grandchildren, Tony Hennes, Christopher Hennes-Lafontaine, Tanner Bullock; siblings, Bob and Jim Grommesch and Bea Wermerskirchen..
Rosella is survived by her children, Richard (Renee), Terry, Debby (Kevin) Ische, Patty (Terry) Bullock, and Randy; grandchildren, William Hennes, Michael Hennes, Brandon and Maxwell Bullock; great-granddaughter, Kylee Hennes.
Visitation will be Friday, September 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m., all held at Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. *Live streaming of the service will be on the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne, Shakopee YouTube page. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. A recording of the service can be found on the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne YouTube page. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. For the full obituary, please visit the McNearney-Schmidt website.
