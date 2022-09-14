Obituary for Roselyn Koenig

Roselyn Koenig entered eternal life on September 6, 2022, at Oak Terrace Senior Living, in Jordan. She was just shy of her 96th birthday and a longtime resident of Jordan.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, September 9, at 11 am, with a visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 Second Street East, Jordan. Father Matthew Quail presided. Roselyn’s granddaughters were pallbearers. She was laid to rest at St. John Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Roselyn’s honor, by the family.
Born September 23, 1926, in Jordan, Roselyn Helen was the daughter of Henry and Hildegard (Wermerskirchen) Schoenecker. She attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School and graduated from New Prague High School.
Roselyn received a Registered Nurse (RN) degree at St. Marys School of Nursing, in Rochester, MN. She practiced and shared her talent as an RN at Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague, MN, most of her career until retiring in 1982. Roselyn was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Alumni Association and of the American Red Cross. She was also in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp.
While in high school, Roselyn met the love of her life, Albert Joseph Koenig. After she completed her RN education, they married on June 8, 1948, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. From this union, they settled on a farm in Jordan to raise nine children, David, Kay, Dan, Karen, Barbara, Brian, Terese, Lisa, and Tom. As a family, many summer trips were made to their cabin on Blackhoof Lake. Another adventure was when Roselyn and Albert bought a home in Florida and began heading south for the winter. The whole family would hop in the car and make the trip down. Around Easter they’d pack up and head back home to the farm. They did this for more than ten years until their family was too big to fit into one car.
In 1990, after Albert retired from farming, Roselyn and he retired on the lake in Shieldsville, MN. In her spare time, Roselyn enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting and especially history and genealogy. The most important passion in her life was family. She and Albert attended countless ball games, dance recitals, concerts, and graduations. Roselyn was most proud of becoming a grandmother and great grandmother.
Roselyn will forever be loved and missed by her children, Kay (Tom) Cloutier, Dan (Carol) Koenig, Karen (Mark) Anderson, Barbara Boucher, Brian (Lorri) Koenig, Terese (Tom) Mitchell, Lisa (Scott Korzenowski) Sweeney, Tom (Shari) Koenig; 22 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; sisters, Sr. Catherine Schoenecker, Ann Gibney, Mary Trudell; other relatives and friends.
Greeting Roselyn in eternal peace is her husband, Albert; son, David; great-grandsons, Karson and Max; parents, Henry and Hildegard Schoenecker; brother and sister-in-law, Clayton (Helen) Schoenecker; brothers-in-law, Pat Gibney and Dick Trudell.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation