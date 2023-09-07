Obituary for Roselyn M. Lehner

Roselyn M. Lehner, age 82, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at St. Gertrude's Health Care Center in Shakopee.
Roselyn was born on June 30, 1941, in Melrose, MN, the daughter of Henry and Rosina (Wessel) Hellermann. She was the youngest of 18 kids, and her parents were German immigrants who took farming to a new level. She was very independent, but when she met Peter Lehner, of the same heritage, in Mpls., while playing a bowling game.... Well history was made - Small world!
She and her husband, Peter Lehner, ran a Auto Supply Store out of their house, and then purchased Osseo Auto Parts Pro, which was a family business. Roselyn had a strong faith in the Catholic religion. Her hobbies and interests included bowling (champ with Peter), gardening, was a self taught piano player and acoustic guitar player, singer, bingo, black jack- she could read cards; basketball, fishing, cabin/lake time, golfing, time with family & friends!!!! After her children were all in school she became a blackjack dealer at Mystic Lake where she retired at age 72.
Roselyn was Loving, Strong, and Vibrant! She will be remembered as a woman who was strong in her morals and ethics! She loved her family to no end, and loved her life and everyone in it to no end. No one was beyond reach and she was the first to believe it. She was full of energy -to the end! Roselyn was witty as she had many one liners- she was a very funny mom! She was oh so honest-and her hope would be for her family and friends to continue her legacy of kindness!
She would tell you to believe that God is Great! He is here for us! Believe in yourselves as the sky is the limit! Live, laugh, love like there's no tomorrow; although her life was "full"- she left us early. Don't take people and life for granted!
Roselyn was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Peter; granddaughter, Megan Lehner; parents; siblings, Paul, Norbert, Elmer, Richard and Roman Hellermann, Loretta Hinnenkamp, Marcella Frericks, and MaryAnn Primus.
Survivors include her children, Timothy Lehner, Craig Lehner, Wendy (Jim) Plattner, and Amy Lehner; seven grandchildren and 7+ great-grandchildren; siblings, Henry "Hank" Hellermann, Dorothy (Alvin) Schneider, Simon (Mary) Hellermann; sisters-in-law, Kathy Elfering, Rita Hellermann, Bernice Hellermann, and Anna Hellermann.
Visitation Monday, September 11, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Church of St. Mark, 350 South Atwood St., Shakopee. Livestream will be provided by the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne. Interment will be held later at Camp Ripley State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Family prefers memorials to American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be shared at