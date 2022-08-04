Obituary for Roselyn “Rona” Whipps

Roselyn “Rona” Helen Whipps, age 94, died peacefully at home on August 3, 2022.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 5, 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 6, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., with a Celebration of Life, at 11 a.m., all at Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, Prior Lake. Interment at Concord Cemetery, Lydia.
Roselyn was born on October 4, 1927, at a Spring Lake Township farm home to Gustav and Amy (Buskirk) Dorn. She was a middle child between older sister, Donna Jean and younger sister, Geraldine. She attended elementary school in Lydia and high school at Jordan graduating in 1945. Roselyn worked for two years in Minneapolis at Minister’s Life and Casualty.
Roselyn attended Zion Lydia Methodist Church and their youth group with Loren Whipps. They married on October 1, 1947, at her parent’s Lydia home with her uncle Dr. Bob Dorn officiating. Her sister, Geraldine and his brother, Charles Whipps were their attendants. Daughter Constance Lynn was born in 1948. Roselyn and Loren farmed with her parents until purchasing it. They farmed until 1964.
Roselyn taught release time youth church classes. She was a bookkeeper at Montgomery Ward in Shakopee and worked at the Scott County Treasury office. She volunteered as a driver for Meals on Wheels for 20 years. Roselyn and Loren were members at Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, in Prior Lake.
Roselyn and Loren vacationed in Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, and Canada. She played bingo and enjoyed reading books and playing in a card group. Roselyn was always content and happy. Her family heritage was a solid foundation for the faith that inspired many.
Roselyn is survived by daughter, Constance McCullough; sister, Geraldine Killian; and other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Loren on March 28, 2009; son-in-law, Robert McCullough on April 15, 2016; parents; sister, Donna Jean (Sylvan) Killian; and brother-in-law, Harvey Killian.
