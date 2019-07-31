Obituary for Rosemary C. Halstrom

Rosemary C. Halstrom, age 85, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her home in Prior Lake.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 6 at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering starting at 9:30 a.m., at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside, with Rosemary’s grandchildren acting as urn bearers. She will be laid to rest following the mass, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
On March 9, 1934, in Minneapolis, Rosemary Catherine was born the last of nine children to George and Mary (Roth) Hall. Hard times were felt by the Hall family, growing up during the depression years. Everyone needed to find odd jobs, including Rosemary, to help provide food and a roof over their heads. As a little girl, she quickly learned the good qualities of survival, especially from her mother. Rosemary was taught to work hard, keep family first and be devoted to your faith. These characteristics carried her through life. Rosemary attended Ascension Catholic Grade School and graduated from North Minneapolis High School.
After graduating, Rosemary took a secretarial position with a small family-owned manufacturing business, Wendell's, Inc., located in Minneapolis. Over the next 40 years, she worked hard climbing the corporate ladder. Rosemary spent the later years as the Director of Marketing. She was fortunate to retire in her early 60’s.
While out on the town one evening, Rosemary met a young man named Allan Duane Halstrom. They courted for many years and on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1963, Rosemary and Allan declared their love to each other, in Las Vegas. Since he was a fireman in South Minneapolis, this is where the new couple put down their roots. Here, Rosemary and Alan welcomed two children, Eric and Kris. It was years later the family then moved to Bloomington. The Halstrom family was a happy family. Rosemary was most content attending her children’s sporting events and school activities. She continued to instill her strong Catholic faith to the children, sending them to Catholic grade school and high school.
Family always came first in Rosemary’s life. She always put their needs before her own. When time allowed, Rosemary and Alan loved to gamble. Their favorite spot to play blackjack and the slot machines was in Las Vegas. In later years, Rosemary also enjoyed betting on the ponies at the racetrack and cheering on the Minnesota Twins. Life became enriched becoming grandma to Bailey, Ben, Colin, Rainer, Frida and Fiona. She had a special relationship with each one and was proud of who they have become.
Deeply enriched by her faith, Rosemary attended daily mass several times a week at St. Michael's Catholic Church. She enjoyed helping out providing food for funeral luncheons.
Now left to carry on Rosemary’s legacy is her son, Eric Halstrom; daughter, Kris (Zak) Halstrom-Shea; grandchildren, Bailey Halstrom, Ben Halstrom, Colin Halstrom, Rainer Halstrom-Shea, Frida Halstrom-Shea, Fiona Halstrom-Shea; other relatives and friends.
There to greet Rosemary in eternal peace is her husband, Alan Halstrom; parents; and siblings, Frank, Chuck, Hank, Dick, Bernice, Ed, Alice and Dorothy.
