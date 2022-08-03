Obituary for Rosemary F. Elke

Rosemary Frances (Sheehan) Elke was born on October 2, 1935 in Harmony, Minnesota. Her early years were spent traveling with her family in and around Kansas until she was about seven when they settled in the Chaska area. Rosemary attended Guardian Angels Catholic School, graduating from 8th grade there. She began grade 9 in Shakopee, but she became ill and stopped attending school.
Rosemary started working at St. Francis Hospital as a Candy Striper to pay the bills from when she had pneumonia. After leaving the hospital, she got a job at the St. Paul house, bussing and setting tables. Soon, she met someone who, in her words, rescued me. It was Vernon Elke. They dated a short while and were married in June of 1955 at St. Michaels Church in Prior Lake.
Rosemary and Vernon rented a few apartments before buying a small home on Wood Street in Jordan. They lived in that tiny house while building their permanent home on the same lot. In this home they raised Vernon, Terry, Linda, Tony, Mike, Dan, Ann, Vince, Rose, Pauline, Tomas, John, and Mary. Rosemary also lost one baby, a boy, in 1966. Rosemary was a great cook, known for her wonderful bread. She sewed clothes and toys for her children, and she kept a large garden to supply fresh vegetables to the family. She usually sang as she worked, sharing her love of music with her children. She had a strong faith and made sure her children sang a bedtime prayer each night, listing all her children in the songs blessing.
In the 1990’s Rosemary started working in the kitchen at school. She and Vernon also had a newspaper route for a while, and Rosemary worked at the Minnesota Harvest Apple Barn for a time. She babysat for some families and volunteered at her church often. She worked at the Schule Haus and at some peoples homes helping them clean and do other small chores. She also helped clean at the Hamburger Home. She always had a smile and an encouraging word for everyone. She was the face of Christ to all those around her.
Rosemary died peacefully in her home on July 26, 2022, after 86 years, 9 months, and 24 days on this earth. She now heads to her heavenly home to be reunited with her husband Vernon, her infant boy, her parents Muriel and Delmer Sheehan, her siblings Jackie, Jim, Dale, Bonnie, and Roy, her daughter-in-law Shannon Elke, her grandchild Zelda, her great grandchild Aria, and many other loved ones. May perpetual light shine upon her, and may she rest in peace.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Vern (Nancy) Elke, Terry (Cathy) Elke, Linda (Mark) Fahrenkamp, Tony Elke, Mike (Lori) Elke, Dan Elke, Ann (David) Dettmann, Vince (Tracy) Elke, Rose (Johny) Johnson, Pauline (Jeff) Sohler, Tomas (Anit) Elke, John (Leigh) Elke, and Mary Biese, as well as 33 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Jean Rasmussen, Virginia Elke, Dennis (Nancy) Sheehan, Nick (Maggie) Sheehan, Pat (Carrie Luthy) Sheehan, Jay (Donna) Sheehan, Sean (Ann) Sheehan, and Kelly (Helen) Sheehan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan on Friday at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior. There will also be a visitation at the Wagner Funeral Home of Jordan on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Rosemary will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Jordan immediately following the Mass on Friday morning. All are invited to a luncheon after the burial in the church basement.
