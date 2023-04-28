Obituary for Rosemary M. Brown

Rosemary M. Brown, age 96, of Shakopee, died at her home, on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
She will be remembered with love and a gentle graciousness by her children, Gary Brown of Garrison, Pat Ries (Pat Goggin) of Bovey, Bonnie (Milo) Dahn of LeSueur, Susan Turner (Jack Dobmeier) of Northfield, Bill (Julie) Brown of Shakopee, and Mike (Melissa) Brown of Burnsville; 15 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; brothers, Roger (Janice) Hartman of Jordan and Leon (Berdie) Hartman of Shakopee.
She was preceded in death by husband, Calvin; parents, Lawrence and Margaret (Stang) Hartman; brothers, Werner and Cyril; sisters, Dee Hartman, Armella Mladek, Cele Pekarna, Jule Franke, Cyrilla Pint, and Anne Walter; and son-in-law, Frank Ries.
Rosemary was born in 1926 in St. Benedict, MN. She married Cal Brown in 1947 at St. Benedict Church. Cal died in 2013, just short of their 66th wedding anniversary.
Rosemary was an active member of St. Marks Catholic Church throughout her life time. She had a strong faith in God and this value was with her through all of lifes ups and downs. She remained in the family home for 65 years, until last August when she decided to retire from cooking, cleaning, and home maintenance, and moved into Independent Living at All Saints. She loved her apartment and especially joining her peers for meals, conversation, bingo, and chapel! Mom enjoyed her 8 month retirement, but she never really retired from being a Mom and raising her children.
If you know our Mom, then you know she was always grateful for everything she received. Whether it be a box of cookies from our cousin Tammy, a bouquet of flowers, or a simple visit, she was always happy, gracious, and loving. She especially loved the times when a deck of cards might be involved. Several of her grandchildren would proclaim that Grandma Cheats. She did win most of the time! She made each one of us feel special and loved. Even when feeling the aches and pains that come with aging, she never complained. We were all surprised when she died on Sunday. You always think there is time, one more hug, one more I love you! She will be in our hearts forever. We were so blessed to have her for our Mom!
Visitation was Thursday, April 27, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Friday, April 28, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, April 28, 11 a.m. at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne, in the Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee. Livestream provided by the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
